5th-graders celebrate as ‘grads’
FIS fifth-graders, from left, Lily Powers, Ella Lowe and Emma Albanne, have fun with their poses during the celebration.Farragut Intermediate School and its Parent-Teacher Association honored its fifth-graders, who are moving up to sixth grade at Farragut Middle School, with a celebration in the school Friday, May 19.
The fifth-graders were treated to free pizza, popcorn, inflatables, dancing to music provided by a deejay, a photo booth, games and a virtual reality activity.
“Every year our fifth graders are privy to this celebration,” FIS principal Reggie Mosley said. “What we do is a culmination of all the hard work the boys and girls did all year.
“It’s a safe environment supervised by parent volunteers and staff to ensure kids have a wonderful end-of-the year celebration,” he added.
Mosley credited Kristi Vining, a PTA committee chairwoman, for heading up the event.
Vining said the event simply is a celebration for students finishing the fifth grade at FIS to enjoy.
“This is the largest class we’ve had in many years — 383 students,” Vining said. “It is a fun event for the students to come out with friends.”
Fifth-graders said they are excited to start middle school.
“It’s going to be a whole new experience, and I’m ready,” fifth-grader Kailey Scheafnocker said.
“I’m very excited to get to meet new people,” fifth-grader Katelyn Bruce said.