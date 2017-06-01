5th-graders celebrate as ‘grads’

FIS fifth-graders, from left, Lily Powers, Ella Lowe and Emma Albanne, have fun with their poses during the celebration.

“This is the largest class we’ve had in many years — 383 students,” Vining said. “It is a fun event for the students to come out with friends.”



Fifth-graders said they are excited to start middle school.



“It’s going to be a whole new experience, and I’m ready,” fifth-grader Kailey Scheafnocker said.



“I’m very excited to get to meet new people,” fifth-grader Katelyn Bruce said.