Charity rides ‘exciting’

Riders roll out for what became a very damp and stormy Crybaby ride, the second of four West Bicycles’ Annual Charity Bike Rides, Saturday morning, April 22. However, neither threatening skies nor eventual rain dampened their enthusiasm, as many riders finished either the short route (35 miles) or the long route (62 miles). Riders will be looking for sunny skies and ideal conditions for the third ride — Tour de Diabetes Saturday, June 3 — which was formerly known as Tour de Cure that took place in downtown Knoxville. However, “People just kind of got tired of dealing with all the hecticness of being in a downtown area,” said Fares Schlank, West Bicycles owner and event director. Other charities benefitting from these West Bicycles rides over the years include Lukemia-Lymphoma Society and Wounded Warriors. This year’s first series ride, Hot Winter Ride in March, benefitted families of fallen law enforcement officers in Tennessee.

“This is a great way to get people excited about Farragut and excited about doing something good while they do something they enjoy,” Schlank said. “We’re kind of a go-to destination spot for cycling, this [business] in particular but this area also.



“It’s conducive to safe, fun riding for road bikes, for family rides, for athletes, for mountain bikers, for a lot of things. We’re the repository for all these kinds of activities,” he added. “… We show people where to play with their bikes and really how to enjoy this community in a very unique, special way.”



As for drawing power, “We always anticipate 100-plus riders. … We draw from all over, from Cincinnati and Atlanta. It’s pretty well-known,” Schlank said.



With cyclists escorted onto Kingston Pike by Knox County Sheriff’s Office, the ride goes west to Watt Road, then heads north into Anderson County toward Melton Hill Dam.



About KCSO, “They take good care of us,” Schlank said.



For map of route or to preregister, go to www.westbikes.com and click on “Rides and Events.”



As for the routes, “We have turn-by-turn directions,” Schlank said about the online information. “Download the route to your mobile device.”



While there is no hard entry fee, a $30 donation for the 60-mile or 35-mile run “is strongly encouraged,” Schlank said.



If desiring to ride in Town, you have a Tour de Diabetes option. “We also do greenway rides, which is a self-directed tour of the greenways, you get maps. … It’s very detailed,” Schlank said. “We suggest how you should go, what routes to take.



“This is great for Sunday School classes and office parties. We charge $5 for that,” he added. “That would be four miles to as much as 10 miles, on greenways and in neighborhoods — all in Farragut.”



In reference to a number of Weigel’s convenience stores along the routes, including outside of Knox County, “We have fully supported rest stops with food and drink and repair-type things,” Schlank said.



“Emergency ham radio operators are on route to take care of any on-route emergencies, mechanical or physical,” he added.



Upon returning to West Bikes after the Ride, participants can enjoy “pizza, drinks and fruit,” Schlank said.



Youth under age 18 “need to be escorted by an adult” to participate, Schlank said.



Ride for the Rescue, Saturday, Aug 12, is the final West Bikes Annual Charity Bike Ride series run in 2017. Proceeds benefit Knox Area Rescue Ministries.



Looking back on the event’s history, Schlank said, “When Eddy Ford was the mayor here, and Linda [Ford, the mayor’s wife] was chair of the Dogwood Arts Festival, they came down and talked about what we could do out here. We started something called Festival on the Green, which took place for about three years.”



In addition to a bike ride, “We had a craft fair at the time, which was kind of fun,” Schlank said about several various “side” events of what started out as one annual event. “We had trolley rides. … We had wagon rides being pulled by ponies through Village Green. We had a nice artist fair here.”



“But the biggest thing was the bike ride.”



