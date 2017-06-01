Stella hits the road

Kathleen and Joe Atkins, owners of JoPhoto, get a picture with their dog, Murphy, in their new Knox Photo Bus they have nicknamed “Stella.” The ’69 VW bus has been on the road taking pictures around the area for about a month now.

Joe and Kathleen looked over the VW that morning before the wedding and struck up a deal.



“I thought it was in pretty poor shape,” Joe said. “It was dented up and needed a paint job. We called it the Fred Flintstone bus because it had holes in the floor. We hauled it home on a trailer and took it to my uncle’s body shop [Jack’s Body Shop] in Madisonville.”



It was about 15 months before Stella’s makeover was complete.



“We didn’t replace the motor — we just needed to tune it up,” Joe said. “We reupholstered the seats with two-tone vinyl. I built the interior. It has a bamboo ceiling and hardwood floors. We framed a flat panel TV in wood to look like a retro TV. People sit down on the bus seat and see themselves on the TV so they can pose. There are props in the back – hats, masks, boas and signs. We changed the VW color from dark green to lighter green, still an original VW color called ‘Turkish Green.’”



“The official name is the Knox Photo Bus, but we named the bus Stella after Kathleen’s grandmother, Stella Wheeler, who lived in Clinton,” Joe said. “She just passed away two months ago, but we got pictures of her with the bus.”



In just a few weeks Stella already has been to the Dogwood Arts Festival and the Reserve at Bluebird Hill. “We were at Faith Promise Church on Mother’s Day all morning taking pictures before and after services,” Joe said. “We’ll be at Southern Railway on Thursday, June 15, for the third Thursday food truck event.”



Atkins said prices vary for weekdays and weekend events. For more information about Knox Photo Bus, go to www.knoxphotobus.com or call 865-919-7280. For information about JoPhoto, go to www.jophotoonline.com.



