McFee growth mulled

A $12.5 million dollar addition to McFee Park was the highlight of the Thursday, May 25, Farragut Board of Mayor and Aldermen workshop at Town Hall.



Mike Fowler, president of the local firm Ross/Fowler Architects, pointed out the features of the proposed areas that would be developed on the site off McFee Road. Comparing McFee Park to Central Park in New York City because of its large open space, he said the new park would be “a sort of sylvan setting.”



Town officials agreed a shorter timeline for completion — three to five years rather than 15 years — would be preferable.





Proposed new features include walking trails, picnic tables, an amphitheater, a small picnic shelter, additional restrooms and parking, small and large dog parks, a “destination playground,” four pickleball courts, six tennis courts and a large open area called “the great lawn.”



“The racquet sports complex would be exemplary for this part of the country,” Fowler said. “I know it’s a lot of money. I believe it’s an investment in the future. I believe it will set the Town of Farragut [apart].”



“This [park] will be the focus of our tourism,” Alderman Ron Williams said. “You have to have a destination to have tourism.”



Fowler presented a few different development timelines with different price tags that would lead to completion.



“I’ll step up with my opinion,” Williams said. “To me the $5 million [which includes racquet sports complex] is first because that’s a way to generate revenue.”



“Our parks and athletics council voted unanimously to recommend this to BOMA,” said Debbie Pinchok, wife of Vice Mayor Ron Pinchok. “Some of us have children and grandchildren of certain ages. If it’s pushed and pushed and pushed [into the future], they’re not going to have those ages anymore.”



Sue Stuhl, the town’s parks and leisure services director, said the proposal has been put on Facebook, on Nextdoor.com and on the town website to generate citizen comments.



“We’re up to 50 to 60 comments so far, all of it very positive. Most of them like the plan, really good thoughts. People can comment on those places or e-mail me directly.”



She said comments will be taken until June 8.



In other business, beautification awards were given to businesses, Steve’s Kitchen in the Renaissance Center was granted a beer license and contracts were approved for town maintenance.