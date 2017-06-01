policereports

• A complainant advised between 10 p.m., Monday, May 22, and 5 a.m., Tuesday, May 23, an unknown suspect gained entry into his vehicle at a Burney Circle address and took a semi-automatic handgun, a Gerber knife and a flashlight with a total estimated value of $880. Complainant advised the vehicle was left unlocked and parked in the driveway. He advised the items were inside his locked glove box. He also advised there were other items of value inside the vehicle that the suspect did not take.

• A complainant at Comfort Inn, 00811 N. Campbell St. Road, advised between 8 p.m., Monday, May 22, and 7 a.m., Tuesday, May 23, an unknown suspect took the pressure washer off of his trailer, which was valued at $1,500. He advised the trailer was parked in the parking lot of Comfort Inn.



• At 5:52 p.m., Monday, May 22, Knox County Sheriffs Officers responded to an Auxlet Drive residence for a theft. Victim stated the suspect, her grandson, gained access to her PayPal account without permission from May 15 through May 18 and spent $1,048.70 on online gaming sites. Victim also stated another occasion where the suspect charged more than $400 to her PayPal account, but she did not report it because she was trying to discipline the suspect without having to charge him criminally. Suspect admitted he charged the account for the listed amount.



• At 9:56 a.m., Monday, May 22, KCSO units were notified by a witness with Kohl’s Loss Prevention, 11530 Kingston Pike, of a shoplifter. Witness positively identified suspect, who was arrested, observing concealment of several items before suspect attempted to leave without paying. Suspect was taken into custody without incident in the parking lot after attempting to leave in her vehicle. The merchandise, valued at $212, was recovered and returned to the store.



• A Kohl’s complainant advised at 10:50 a.m., Thursday, May 18, she has suspect on video surveillance taking various clothing items, with a value of $202, without paying for it. She advised suspect left in a Chevrolet Equinox with another suspect in the vehicle. She notified the Morrell location of the incident and they called her to advise one suspect was returning the stolen items. Knoxville Police Department responded and cited that suspect. KPD advised since no report was on file yet for the other suspect they neither cited nor arrested him.



