guestview: Alderman Ron Williams

Smart Growth America and Retrofitting Suburbia were my most recent continuing education classes. As a second term Board of Zoning Appeals representative and a newly elected Ward Two Alderman, I have attended many. Federal, state-sponsored and Town training classes, lasting from a few hours to a few days, are available for planners, engineers and elected officials.

Classes on geology, soils, sink- holes, stormwater and drainage, land use, zoning ordinances, building design, mixed-use neighborhoods and complete streets address just a few of the challenges we face as our Town celebrates its 38th year.



As I’ve catalogued each subject and put it in order, I’ve gotten a better understanding of the term “smart growth.” I’ve learned about planning from the ground up as well as how to retrofit existing areas. Unlike most of the older towns in Tennessee, Farragut still has room for new development in both commercial and residential areas and opportunities to redevelop.



Roads are another important aspect of smart growth. In the past, most road design was about getting from point A to point B along the cheapest and least resistant path. Traffic studies were less comprehensive than they are today, and there was little consideration of pedestrian facilities that would be used by young and old.



To design a complete street, planners have to consider bike lanes along with sidewalks and multi-use trails. They look at ways to



keep traffic moving while controlling speed with various forms



of traffic calming. “Road diets”



result in roads with fewer



lanes, but more pedestrian-friendly



design.



Staged traffic signals and roundabouts, which both keep the traffic moving at safe speeds, have become commonplace.



With less state funding, the next few years will be a challenge for every department of our Town. But these new perspectives on growth and redevelopment keep us optimistic about the future. They will guide our staff in Smart Growth Planning as we continue to Retrofit Suburbia.







Ron Williams



Alderman Ward II