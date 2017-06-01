Letters to the Editor

New development creating Northshore traffic problems

The [Knox County Municipal Planning Commission] is considering a new development on Choto Road just south of Northshore [Drive] on a 27-acre site for Ball Homes LLC to build 4.5 homes per acre on that site.



This will have a tremendous impact on the traffic flow at the roundabout at that intersection. Ball Homes LLC is currently continuing to build at Falcon Point, which is already impacting the traffic on Northshore causing so much frustration with motorists that road rage is occurring more frequently and causing aggressive driving.

As it is, entry onto Northshore from Choto Road is extremely dangerous and sometimes difficult with the unending line of cars traveling east from the many developments along South Northshore west of Choto.



In the past, the residents of the Choto Peninsula have shown up at the MPC meetings to show their opposition to which the MPC has still voted unanimously to approve, ignoring the public's displeasure of their agenda.



The Weigel’s and Choto Markets is a perfect example. The MPC is meeting on June 8 to discuss the rezoning. But, as in the past, if they feel the impacted residents are too overwhelming, they will just postpone that agenda item to a later date knowing the public will not show up.







Jack Alman



Vice president,



Channel Point HOA



