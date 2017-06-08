New champs at FDCC

Brad Zolkoske, left, FDCC Men’s Senior Club Golf Gross champ and overall top finisher, with Bob Gibson, Senior Club Net champ.

Meanwhile, Foree Cup Gross champ Dennis Falls [75-86—161] knocked off defending Cup champ Tim Patterson, Falls’ Sunday playing partner along with Jim Lawson, by two strokes.



“This is the first one I’ve really won,” Falls, a FDCC member “about 20 years,” said. “I’ve come in second a lot.



“It gave me an opportunity to beat Mr. Patterson [82-81—163], who is one of my dearest friends,” Falls added. “What I really look forward to is seeing if he and I can do this next year and see how it turns out in a rubber match.”



Bob Gibson, a friend of Zolkoske, finished as Senior Club Net champ [64-69—133].



“I’ve never won anything else before,” Gibson said. “I played very well, probably the best I could play. … The biggest shot I made was on [No.] 17. … I actually chipped in from about 40 yards for a three, which was a birdie. That put me up by 1 going to 18, and then I managed a par.”



Saying he’s never won any individual golf event, Buzz Beltz was Foree Net champ [64-72—136]. “I really think the [FDCC] Pro Shop did a great job putting the whole thing together,” Beltz said. “I really enjoy the folks here.”



Other second-place finishers were Tom Bailey in Senior Club Net [63-72—135] and Larry Wilson in Foree Net [77-64—141].



