Why does ‘Maggie’ get summer hot spots?

Q: My Goldendoodle, ‘Maggie’, gets hot spots every summer. Can you tell me why this happens, and what can I do to prevent it?



~ P.L., Farragut

A: ‘Hot spots’ is another term for moist dermatitis, a type of skin infection. Affected pets have a superficial skin infection secondary to a skin irritation. This causes the pet to lick, chew, or scratch excessively. The pet’s fur traps the moisture, and the infection starts to ooze. The sores become wet, inflamed, and painful. The excessive moisture is very itchy, the pet continues to scratch, and the condition worsens under the fur.



There are multiple causes of hot spots. Insect bites, such as a flea, tick, or mosquito, can cause hot spots. Water from a bath or swimming can get trapped underneath a thick collar or underneath matted fur to create a hot spot. Dogs with ear infections can develop a secondary hot spot near the ear from excessive scratching. Pets with allergies can also develop hot spots, unfortunately sometimes recurring.



To try to prevent future hot spots for Maggie, she should be on monthly flea and tick prevention. Any mats found in her fur should be quickly removed. You may even consider keeping her hair clipped shorter in the summer. In the event that she develops a hot spot, see your veterinarian as soon as possible – they can progress rapidly.







