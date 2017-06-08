FHS Coding team Code Quest champions

Farragut High School Coding team, from left, are Michael Lin, Dean Vookles, Zaky Hussein, Yuchen Jing, Ryan Cook, Eric Wang, Preston Waldrup and Adam Cook. Not pictured is Tyler Senter.

“The Farragut Coders” divided up to form one novice [a novice team has experience of less than one year in programming] and two advanced teams. One of the advanced teams came back as the regional winners in the advanced division.



They faced off with students from schools in Georgia, Alabama, North Carolina, South Carolina and elsewhere in Tennessee. The top scores in the region are compared to scores across the globe — as far as Australia.



The day started at 7 a.m., with breakfast and an opening ceremony at Lockheed Martin. During this time, the students are introduced to the innovations being explored there. “About 9 [a.m.] they kicked the coaches [sponsors] out,” Lin said.



The students were given two-and-one-half hours to work through a packet of 18 problems tiered from easiest to most difficult.