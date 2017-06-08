FHS Coding team Code Quest champions
computer problems. If the word gets out, nine Farragut High School students may be covered up with requests, since they’re
becoming experts in computer programming.
The students were part of FHS Coding Team during the 2016-17 school year, sponsored by computer science teacher Mary Lin, that came away champs during a competition featuring almost 60 teams from five southeastern states earlier this spring in Marietta, Georgia. Adam Cook, Ryan Cook, Zaky Hussein, Yuchen Jing, Michael Lin, Tyler Senter, Dean Vookles, Eric Wang and Preston Waldrup represented FHS April 29 at Lockheed Martin Fourth Annual Code Quest Coding Competition.
“The Farragut Coders” divided up to form one novice [a novice team has experience of less than one year in programming] and two advanced teams. One of the advanced teams came back as the regional winners in the advanced division.
They faced off with students from schools in Georgia, Alabama, North Carolina, South Carolina and elsewhere in Tennessee. The top scores in the region are compared to scores across the globe — as far as Australia.
The day started at 7 a.m., with breakfast and an opening ceremony at Lockheed Martin. During this time, the students are introduced to the innovations being explored there. “About 9 [a.m.] they kicked the coaches [sponsors] out,” Lin said.
The students were given two-and-one-half hours to work through a packet of 18 problems tiered from easiest to most difficult.