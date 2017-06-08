The color of success

Painting With a Twist celebrates one year anniversary

Party attendees paint during a party held last year at Painting With a Twist, 11000 Kingston Pike in Concord Square shopping center, to raise funds for Joy of Music School, a non-profit organization.

“I let parents paint with the classes because I love to see families paint together,” Walden said. “In fact, we’ve had family reunions where great grandma and 7- and 8-year-olds paint the same picture together.”



Painting With a Twist also will offer summer camps and fundraisers, such as the fundraiser it held June 4 for a new chow hall for Camp Galilee in Lafollette and a fundraiser for Joy of Music School it held June 6. It has booked an event scheduled to start at 2 p.m., Sunday, June 11, to raise money for research for SCN8A Epilepsy, a mutation of the SCNBA gene.



“I do a lot of fundraisers,” she said.



Since the Farragut franchise opened, Walden said her business was featured on Channel 8’s morning show and on PBS.



“And, Disney has allowed us to do promotionals for when they release a film or DVD, which is very exciting,” she said. “They have been partnering with Painting With a Twist for a while but they have opened it up to all the studios.”



Painting With a Twist also has a new Bluetooth canvas, a canvas that has Bluetooth capabilities to play with any phone, iPad or other device, Walden said.



“We’re also starting paintings on 2-foot-by-3-foot canvases,” she added. “That’s been really popular. We also have new art being added to the franchise’s art gallery, which is fun.”



The store is part of a franchise, which was started initially by Corks N Canvas founders Cathy Deano and Renee Maloney. They started Corns N Canvas in Mandeville, Louisiana. in 2007 and then franchised it as Painting With A Twist in 2009.



The concept paired instructional art with friends and wine. Individuals may



book parties for such events as birthdays, anniversaries and showers; companies may book corporate events, and churches and charitable organizations may book fundraisers. During the events, an artist will stand on the stage and show how to paint a picture step by step. Walden said beginners could feel just as comfortable in a class as an advanced art student.



Painting With a Twist is open from noon to 8 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays, and from 2 until 7 p.m., Sundays. The calendar is available on its website at www.paintingwithatwist.com/knoxville or call 865-675-2500.



Sign up to book a party at https://www.paintingwithatwist.com/knoxville/calendar/