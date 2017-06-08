Melhorn opens BB Style

Beth Melhorn, owner of Gifty Girl off Northshore Drive, has opened another boutique, BB Style, in Saah Salon Suites off South Campbell Station Road in Farragut. Her boutique carries trendy, fashionable styles for women.

The Farragut salon suites offered her a lot more exposure, as the clientele starts to build at the Campbell Station Road location, than a stand-alone shop, she said.



“There’re a lot more clients who come through here, and, of course, you know word of mouth benefits everyone,” Melhorn said.



BB Style carries trendy styles of clothing for women ages 20 up to 50 years old. Shoppers will find tops, jeans, leggings and even shoes in the boutique.



“I have sizes from small to extra large,” she said. “And, I like to say a lot of it’s trendy but up to date as far as fashion goes. I try to keep on trend and follow the style.



“I get to hand pick everything that goes into the store,” Melhorn said, adding customers also will find unique styles in BB Style.



The shop is open from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Tuesdays through Fridays, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturdays. Melhorn said she might extend the hours in the future.



For more information, call 865-357-4438.