Melhorn opens BB Style
So, opening her second store, BB Style, in Saah Salon Suites,102 S. Campbell Station Road, was a natural.
Melhorn opened the Farragut boutique May 31.
“I own another store, Gifty Girl, which is on Northshore Drive,” she said. “I’ve owned it a little over two years.”
Before that, Melhorn managed cosmetics and fragrances for Belk.
She learned about the opening in Saah Salon Suites, the second to be opened by owner Suzanne Saah, from a friend, Farrah Byrd, who owns Salon Euphoria in Knoxville.
“She’s done my hair for 20-plus years,” Melhorn said about Byrd. “When she moved to the first Saah Salon location, I met Suzanne, the owner of Saah Salon Suites, and when I found out she opened this location, Farrah was pretty much the one who convinced me I needed to talk to Suzanne and open a boutique down here.”
The Farragut salon suites offered her a lot more exposure, as the clientele starts to build at the Campbell Station Road location, than a stand-alone shop, she said.
“There’re a lot more clients who come through here, and, of course, you know word of mouth benefits everyone,” Melhorn said.
BB Style carries trendy styles of clothing for women ages 20 up to 50 years old. Shoppers will find tops, jeans, leggings and even shoes in the boutique.
“I have sizes from small to extra large,” she said. “And, I like to say a lot of it’s trendy but up to date as far as fashion goes. I try to keep on trend and follow the style.
“I get to hand pick everything that goes into the store,” Melhorn said, adding customers also will find unique styles in BB Style.
The shop is open from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Tuesdays through Fridays, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturdays. Melhorn said she might extend the hours in the future.
For more information, call 865-357-4438.