business briefs

• Sheryl Houston has joined EXIT Real Estate Professionals Network in Knoxville.



• Bethany Marinac has joined EXIT Real Estate Professionals Network in Knoxville.



• Jeff Kenley has joined Messer Construction Company as senior project executive in the company’s Knoxville region. Kenley has extensive experience in construction management of large-scale complex construction projects with a primary focus on the healthcare market segment. Locally, he has worked on projects with companies such as Covenant Health, East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, Tennova Healthcare, University Health Systems and other healthcare-related clients.

• John Sheridan, vice president of Community and Government Relations with The University of Tennessee Medical Center, has announced he will retire at the end of June. He established the first Office of Development at UT Medical Center while working as a fundraiser for UT. Sheridan came to work exclusively for UT Medical Center, where he worked in private fundraising and community and government relations. His role later shifted to include community and legislative activities.



• Amanda McCarver has joined Coldwell Banker Wallace & Wallace, REALTORS, as a full-time real estate agent. McCarver will be working out of the Farragut office of Coldwell Banker Wallace & Wallace, REALTORS at 10815 Kingston Pike. Before joining CBWW, she learned about the value of hard work during her time spent as a waitress and as a missionary in Africa, the Caribbean and South Pacific.



• Sharon Palmer has joined Coldwell Banker Wallace & Wallace, REALTORS, as a full-time real estate agent and will be working out of CBWW’s Farragut office at 10815 Kingston Pike. Palmer and her husband moved to Knox County from New England 14 years ago.



• Bruce Hartmann, as president of Chattanooga Times Free Press and former Knoxville News Sentinel publisher has joined UT Medical Center as vice president of community and government relations, replacing John Sheridan, who is retiring. Harmann will leave his current position with Chattanooga Times Free Press to make the move to UT Medical Center in July.