Town titans look to lure business at Vegas conference

Farragut town leaders went to the International Council of Shopping Centers RECon convention in Las Vegas May 21-24. From left are David Smoak, Farragut Town Administrator; Kelly Callison, Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce; Mark Watson, Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce; Lacy Beasley, Retail Strategies from Alabama (Town of Farragut consultant) and Matt Weekley, Alabama Power.

“In 15 or 20 minutes, you can’t make a deal with somebody,” Nixon added. “It takes months. You develop relationships that mature over time.”



“So we get out there and we’ve got a bunch of them who are interested,” Purvis said. “They know where Farragut is and what it’s about. Some are just waiting for the right time in their expansion plans when they want to come in. We find that if you talk to developers, they have relationships with retailers, somebody is going to come in and build something or remodel something. They do a better job of recruiting specific retailers to go in that specific development.”



McGill said the Dairy Queen off Kingston Pike in Farragut is the result of one of the conventions.



“I’d like to have [Town] empty buildings occupied or turned into something else,” he added.



“The main two [empty] are the old Kroger and the [old] Ingles,” Purvis said. “Both of those have peculiar situations with them that keep them from being remodeled. ... The Kroger space is under a ground lease that isn’t up till May 2019, so it’s unlikely that anything will happen to that space till that ground lease is up.”



