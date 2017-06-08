police reports

• At 10:36 a.m., Tuesday, May 30, 2017, Knox County Sheriff’s Officers responded to a Grigsby Chapel Road address concerning the burglary of a vehicle. A witness stated she observed the suspect, a white male wearing a green shirt, blue jean shorts and a white hat, enter the driver’s side of a gray car parked beside a Jeep Compass. The witness stated the suspect grabbed an object from the gray vehicle and busted out the driver side window of the Jeep. The witness stated the suspect left the scene before officers arrived. The victim/complainant stated she was missing $150 worth of items from inside the Jeep. Damage to the Jeep window was estimated at $300. Witness and victim both stated they did not know the suspect. Forensics Officer Stansberry responded to the scene and processed the listed vehicle.

• A Idol Ridge Road complainant advised between 11 p.m., Sunday, May 28, and 6 a.m., Monday, May 29, an unknown suspect keyed his Ford Mustang all around while in the parking lot at Cotton Eyed Joe’s. He stated the doors to the vehicle were locked and no entry was gained. Estimated amount of damage was $3,000.



• A South Monticello Drive complainant advised between 11:30 p.m., Thursday, May 25, and 7:30 a.m., Friday, May 26, an unknown suspect entered her Volkswagen CCS and stole a credit card among $150 worth of items while vehicle was parked in her driveway. She stated the doors to the vehicle had been left unlocked and no damage was done. Complainant was advised to call back if additional items were found to be stolen.



• An Augusta National Way victim stated between 9 p.m., Thursday, May 25, and 6:15 a.m., Friday, May 26, unknown person[s] entered his vehicle and stole a guitar, clothes, power tools and wireless headphones with a total estimated value of $1,300. According to the victim his vehicle was locked and parked in the driveway. He said his rear driver’s side window was down about three inches this morning when he went out to his vehicle. The victim advised there was a scratch near the window and the rubber around rear driver’s window looked disturbed.



• A Monticello Drive complainant advised between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Thursday, May 25, an unknown suspect stole the license plate from a Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck. The complainant advised he went outside at his residence and observed the license plate and screws holding it missing. The complainant was advised to call back if he observed any additional items missing or stolen.



• A Buckhorn Creek Street complainant stated between Monday, May 1, and Wednesday, May 17, a blank check was stolen out of his checkbook. A moving company was hired to help the complainant move during this incident. The listed suspects were in the residence between May 1 and May 3 and complainant did not notice the check missing until finally moving into the new residence on Wednesday May 17. The listed suspects wrote the check on May 23 for $200 and the check cleared May 24. Separate names were on the cashed stolen check and the memo area of the check.



