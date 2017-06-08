presstalk 671-TALK

• A big thank you to Louise Povlin [Alderman with Town of Farragut Board] for taking a stand for Farragut High School and being a good steward of our public funds. She is correct that Hardin Valley Academy is growing rapidly and will soon have a new middle school and is now quite capable of taking over the funding for its schools. Please continue your effort to find every opportunity to focus on the upgrade of the Farragut campus and to support our students.

• I live in the Saddleridge subdivision and I just got my farragutpress [June 1 issue]. I am so offended by some of these letters that are written where people just complain about everything. Even a spelling mistake in the paper or where certain things are going to be located. I just do not understand that. Maybe you should just name it “Farragut Free Press” since these people don’t pay for it. They need to know that. So, they’re not paying for it, why should they expect it to be perfect. Anyway, I’m sorry, I’m just unloading. [Editor’s Note: while a majority of our readers get farragutpress free each week, other readers who live outside of Town limits do subscribe for a yearly fee. There is a 50-cent per issue charge at our blue racks located around Town].