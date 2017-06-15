Ex-Lady Ads Lamoree, West selected as TSCA All-Stars

Lexee Lamoree, former Farragut Lady Admirals softball star third baseman and catcher, and Tori West, ex-FHS standout right fielder, were selected as Tennessee Softball Coaches Association All-Stars.

Lamoree, a signee with The University of Tennessee Chattanooga, and West, a signee at Tusculum College, represented the East TSCA team in a three-game round-robin series versus the Middle and West All-Stars Tuesday, June 13, at Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville.