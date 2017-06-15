Volunteers’ DB Kelly, former Webb star, named to national defensive watch list

Todd Kelly Jr., Tennessee Volunteers Football senior defensive back who is a former Webb School of Knoxville star both on the football field for the Spartans and in the classroom, has been named to the 2017 Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List of the nation’s top defensive players, which was recently announced by Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation.



Kelly is one of 42 student-athletes named to the watch list and one of only six from the Southeastern Conference.

The list of the top defensive players nationwide includes 17 linebackers, 14 defensive linemen and 11 defensive backs.



