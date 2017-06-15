farragutpress

The Cove Reopening

June 15, 2017

Kaitlyn Early and Julian Swart at the reopening of the Cove at Concord Park
Closed for almost two weeks due to damage caused by a severe storm Saturday night, May 27 — estimated cost between $150,000 and $200,000 — The Cove at Concord Park

opened for its first full day of water sports

and other outdoor activities Saturday, June 10. In addition to swimming and playing in Fort Loudoun Lake, park visitors enjoyed kayaking and paddleboarding on the water. Out of the water, popular activities included volleyball for teenagers and adults, while children found fun — with their parents’ help — on the swing set.

