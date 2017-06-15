The Cove Reopening
Kaitlyn Early and Julian Swart at the reopening of the Cove at Concord ParkClosed for almost two weeks due to damage caused by a severe storm Saturday night, May 27 — estimated cost between $150,000 and $200,000 — The Cove at Concord Park
opened for its first full day of water sports
and other outdoor activities Saturday, June 10. In addition to swimming and playing in Fort Loudoun Lake, park visitors enjoyed kayaking and paddleboarding on the water. Out of the water, popular activities included volleyball for teenagers and adults, while children found fun — with their parents’ help — on the swing set.
For more photos from this event, please see Westside Faces in our print edition.