Nurture With Nature ‘back to basics’ at new Town location

Susan Williams opened Nurture With Nature, 12844 Kingston Pike Suite 201, in Renaissance | Farragut, to give the community a fresh, organic feel to an old-fashioned service.

She originally got her cosmetology license in Chicago in 1983, when a cosmetologist was automatically grandfathered in to be an esthetician — a person with special training in administering facials, aromatherapy and hair and skin care, she said.



In the mid-1990s, Williams said she wanted to work with cosmetic dermatologists and plastic surgeons, so she went to a specialty esthetic school in Nashville to obtain a special esthetic license.



“I furthered my education with continuing education units, which was not required but something I chose to do to keep myself up on what was going on,” she said.



Williams worked in the medical field of cosmetics, in skin care and plastics, for almost 15 years and on the weekends she did spa work.



“I’ve always worked with the pharmaceutical side of skin care, whether it be laser hair removal, chemical peels, chemical resurfacing, laser resurfacing, but I chose to get back to [this business] because I wanted to do the old-fashioned cleansing facials, where service is stressed,” she said. “I enjoy having somebody enjoy the old-fashioned European facial, when you’re relaxed, you’re skin is cleansed with good, natural products.



“I have listened to a lot of clients who have seen changes throughout the years. Everyone sees what chemicals now are in our foodstuff, our skin care, everything we put on the largest organ of ourselves, which is our skin,” Williams added.



“Everything we put on our skin gets into our system, so the general public has become very self-conscious and aware of the chemicals they are putting on, where they are coming from, if they are being tested on animals and soforth.”



As part of her service, Williams asks clients about their medical and health conditions, allergies and skin care routine.



“The answers you give me tell me a lot — what you prefer and might like on your skin and what you also can tolerate,” Williams said.



For instance, if someone has a heart condition, she could not use certain products.



Williams also offers complimentary consultations, senior discounts and gift certificates.



Williams’ service is by appointment only, and there are evening and weekend appointments available.



For more information, call 865-242-0447.



