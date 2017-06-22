‘Villages’ groundbreaking
Among dignitaries, GoodWorks Unlimited, LLC, teamed up with Merit Construction Inc. to break ground on first phase of GoodWorks’ senior living community, The Villages of Farragut, Tuesday, June 20, to be located near Kingston Pike, Smith Road and Boring Road.
Digging up dirt are Gary Keckley, left, CEO of GoodWorks, and Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett. Third from left in front are Bruce Bosse, Merit president/CEO, followed by Mike DiStefano, Knoxville president of Pinnacle Financial Partners, and Farragut Aldermen Louise Povlin and Ron Williams. Doug Horne and grandson Baylor Horne are in back between Keckley and Burchett. Doug Horne is owner of Republic Newspapers Inc., parent company of farragutpress, on whose former property the Villages of Farragut will be built.