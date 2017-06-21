Williams, Democrat looking to beat Duncan, says ‘listen’

Seeking to open lines of communication between Democrats and Republicans, Dr. Joshua Williams announced to 5th District Democrats, “This is my first official campaign speech.”



Williams, a clinical psychologist for 40 years focusing on mental health who said his career “has been one of public service,” is seeking the Democratic nomination toward ending what would be a 52-year Duncan family Republican stronghold on Tennessee’s 2nd U.S. Congressional District by 2018 — held since 1988 by John J. “Jimmy” Duncan Jr.





While Williams said he has no intention on compromising his basic political and social principles that line up closely with the Knox County Democratic Party, his address to FDD during its monthly meeting focused on effectively reaching out to a sizable portion of 2nd District constituents.



“We are a blue dot in a red circle. … People have asked me, ‘if there hasn’t been a Democrat in this seat since 1855, why are you doing this?” Williams said to a crowd of about 50 Thursday evening, June 15, in Rosarita’s Mexican Cantina off Lovell Road.



“… If a [Democratic] name isn’t on the ticket, you will not have the second Democrat since 1855 in the 2nd Congressional District?” he added.



Saying many campaign supporters of President Donald Trump “were expressing rage,” Williams said, “people become enraged when they don’t feel heard.



“If people feel listened to, they are far more willing to make compromises and find concessions,” he added.



Reflecting back to last fall, Williams said, “Before the November elections I had already started to sit down — not with fellow Democrats, but with Republicans … and Baptists and Presbyterians and congregations that are renowned in this very community as bastions of Republican voting and history. And I am endeavored to say, ‘what are your concerns?’ I have not endeavored to say, ‘here’s the Democratic platform.’ … Having interactions with people who are not like you.”



While Williams pointed out Democrats should “struggle to listen” to all voices, he added, “understand that when you listen to someone effectively it does not mean you agree with them.”



Saying Duncan regularly gets about 70 percent of the vote in November General Elections, Williams said, “We gain nothing by going out there and saying, ‘what are you doing? What are you thinking?’ Go out there and listen to what they’re thinking.



“Help people understand you can say ‘Democrat’ without the word ‘demon,’” Williams added with some audience laughter.



Saying “fear” is another negative reaction to political bickering, Williams said, “arguing with people is just exciting that part of the brain” where fear is generated.



“But if we’re polite, if we have ‘can-do’ spirit, talk about what Americans can do and you take a more populist, upbeat approach, I think people will find that very embracing,” he added.



From the “registration” side of things, Williams said there’s a ray of hope for himself and other Democratic candidates within Knox County.



“If you combine the number of so-called registered Republicans and the number of so-called registered Democrats, that number is smaller than the number of registered voters who are not aligned with either party. Now that group leans red [GOP], but let’s call them the persuables,” he said.



Among the issues in which Knox area voters are expressing the most interested, Williams said, “We’re hearing about health care, we’re hearing about education, we’re hearing about economic development. …”



On the subject of addictions, “I’m persuaded that there is a molecular imbalance in the human brain where some people are far more prone to addictions than others,” he said. “It’s a real challenge to get health care providers” to respond.



As for what might be spent in this campaign, “generically speaking in a district such as this, a candidate to be successful or considered credible … estimates for this seat will be $1.5 million,” Williams said. “… I am not independently wealthy.”



For more information, go to www.joshuawilliamsforcongress.com