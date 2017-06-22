presstalk 671-TALK

• [Feedback from a page 1A story in our June 8 issue: “Zachary, Kane talk of hostile Nashville”]: I read with interest the article in regard to the gasoline tax and the pressure groups outside of the House of Representatives’ chamber doors in Nashville. First, as to the unruly crowds, the Speaker of the House can do what the Federal District Courts do in Nashville: they do not allow any nonsense in the quarters outside their courtrooms. They do not even allow the press with cameras on the same floor.

Entirely constitutional to maintain order. Restrict the protestors to the steps of the capital outside of the space designated for our state representatives and Executive branch to conduct business. Secondly, as to the gasoline tax, Rep. Roger Kane [R-District 89 including Hardin Valley] said he told the governor [Bill Haslam] that “my people don’t support it.” Yet he proudly announced he got $1.4 million for Knox County roads. To begin with, $1.4 million for Knox County is a penance. We need to be spending several million dollars a year. Our roads are a wreck, just drive down Northshore Drive or Kingston Pike: it is a demolition drive trying to miss the potholes in the roadway collapsing from the underground springs so prevalent in our part of the state. Finally, as to the 6 cents per gallon tax, I’m looking at my last fill-up at Kroger: 20.3 gallons at $2.27 per gallon for a total of $46.29. Six cents a gallon amounts to $1.20 cents [for 20 gallons]. The tax should be 20 or 30 cents a gallon. And don’t give me that “think of the poor” argument. Stand in line at [at a local convenience store]. Have you seen the junk the poor buy not including the tobacco products? No Rep. Kane, your people do support a reasonable tax to rebuild our road system.



• [Feedback from a page 1A story from our June 15 issue: “BOMA tackles budget, funding, speeding, overworked employees”]. I found it interesting that [Farragut Mayor Ralph] McGill was concerned about the rate of speed in Farragut. It is not surprising given the general disregard for traffic laws in our nation. Locally, I cannot tell you how many times we observe people running stop signs. It is the rule and not the exception. Sometimes motorists are slowing but very rarely coming to a complete stop. Similar conduct is observed with bicyclists who seem to feel that riding on the roads at speeds below traffic speed, and common sense standards, should not be cumbersome for automobile and truck drivers to contend with. But the fact is if you are on a bike, you are probably enjoying leisure time. Whereas people conducting business are on the clock, have places to be and schedules to meet. Leisure belongs in a separate area ... like the lake or in a park. As far as speeders, which was the original topic, evaluating common sense with traffic light logic would go a long way toward reducing frustration and angst – which results in speeding — in trying to meet appointments. Our traffic light — timing/logic — in Knoxville seems geared to forcing motorists to take note of area businesses – while waiting for a light to change — instead of focusing on freedom of movement along the roadways. Lovell Road and Parkside [Drive] are the worst. It’s hard to believe we can’t improve on that light.



