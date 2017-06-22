FMPC recommends rezoning proposed development area

Developer Daniel Smith, right, talks to Farragut Municipal Planning Commissioners during the FMPC meeting Thursday, June 15, about rezoning 18.65 acres behind Little Joe’s Pizza, located along South Watt Road near its intersection with Kingston Pike, while Mark Bialik, engineer with GBS Engineering, listens to the discussion.

Mark Bialik, engineer with GBS Engineering, together with developers Tyler Lindsey and Daniel Smith are looking to have a grocery store, a couple of retail buildings and multi-family residences in their development.



Mark Shipley, Farragut Community Development director, said the staff’s major concerns are that the scale of the buildings transition properly to the surroundings and that the project has functional and connected open space.



Bialik reminded FMPC members the property has topographical issues because there are steep slopes that are heavily wooded.



“These steep slopes will need to be protected so there is an appropriate land transition,” Shipley said.



He said the applicants’ master plan shows an open space area on the southernmost portion of the property.



“They also show a trail bisecting this area diagonally, which topographically and functionally may be very difficult and/or cause significant disruption to the tree cover,” Shipley said.



Still Shipley said he believes the concept is a good plan — but it needs some adjustments.



“I don’t see it as proper transition but you don’t have enough physical space,” he said. “I don’t know what you can do about it.”



Bialik presented an updated design, telling FMPC members, “We will protect the trees in the buffer area.”



Another concern involved a retaining wall shown in the master plan. Bialik said the wall would be necessary because of the buildings on the slopes and the location of the walking path.



“I wish we had given you better feedback earlier,” Commissioner Noah Myers told the developers. “I would like to have seen some transition.”



“We’re battling with the topography there,” Commissioner Louise Povlin said. “This [development] is never going to be perfect because of the land.



“I’m fine with what we are looking at. I don’t know how everyone else feels,” she added.



“I think this is a special project for that end of Town,” Myers said.



