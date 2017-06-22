Serrano goes in 10th round
Kyle Serrano, former Farragut High School star pitcher [Class of 2013]
and ex-University of Tennessee pitcher, was selected in the 10th round (301st overall) by the Houston Astros during recent 2017 Major League Baseball Player Draft. Previously drafted by the Colorado Rockies (29th round in 2013) and Milwaukee Brewers (40th round in 2016), Serrano ranked No. 93 on Baseball America’s Top 100 Draft Prospects list entering the 2017 Vols season. He went 0-2 with a 3.72 earned run average over nine appearances prior to departing in April due to personal reasons.