business briefs

• Chuck Griffin with BarberMcMurry Architects has been appointed by Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam to the Tennessee Board for Licensing Health Care Facilities. He will serve as an architect member for a term ending April 30, 2020.



• Realtor Sue Ellen Goepp has joined the team of Weichert, Realtors — Advantage Plus. Goepp will assist property buyers and sellers in West Knoxville with all their real estate needs.

• Porter Alexander with Knox Wealth Partners has received certification as a Certified Exit Planning Advisor. This certification offers him the opportunity to serve small business owners. Alexander pursued Exit Planning Institute’s intensive program, which was held at Chicago’s Booth School of Business because of the needs he said he saw with many of his own clients.



• Realtors Patti Brabham, Marilyn Varnes and Jan Moore with Weichert, Realtors — Advantage Plus in Knoxville, have been named top agents at Weichert for May. Brabham was named the overall Top Agent of the Month and Varnes and Moore were named Top Selling and Top Listing agents respectively.



• Terry Turner, Pinnacle Financial Partners president and CEO, has won 2017 Entrepreneur of the Year honors for the Southeast region in the field of financial services. The award recognizes entrepreneurs excelling in innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities.



• Susan G. Komen East Tennessee has awarded $74,991 to The University of Tennessee Medical Center Cancer Institute’s Breast Health Outreach Program.



• Sarah Merrell, manager of digital media and production with Mary Beth West Communication, LLC., has been promoted to director of communications with the firm. She brings a decade of experience in public relations, marketing and business within a variety of industries to her new role.



