Latus is state T of Y finalist

Tennessee Department of Education announced Tuesday, June 6, that Karen Latus from Bearden High School has been selected as one of nine Tennessee Teacher of the Year finalists.

As a finalist, Latus will have the opportunity to serve on Education Commissioner Candice McQueen’s Teacher Advisory Council for the duration of the 2017-18 school year. The council acts as a working group of expert teachers to provide feedback and inform the work of the department.



Latus has served Knox County Schools for eight years as a track and field and cross-country coach, a Spanish teacher and a health center clinician. Dr. John Bartlett, Bearden High School principal, described Latus as “one of the most passionate educators I have ever been around whose creativity in teaching is off the charts.”



Bob Thomas, Knox County Schools superintendent, said Latus “is an exemplary educator and we are incredibly grateful to her for the time and energy she puts into teaching and nurturing our students through personalized learning.”



Tennessee Teacher of the Year also will represent the state in National Teacher of the Year competition and serve as a state-wide ambassador for education throughout the year.



