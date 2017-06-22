farragutpress

Morning Pointe ’50s party

June 22, 2017

Joan Hardwick, Morning Pointe of Lenoir City resident had a car like the one she’s pictured in when she was younger. She said it brought back a lot of memories.
LENOIR CITY – Morning Pointe of Lenoir City assisted living residents danced through the decades during their recent ’50s party.

The seniors dined on hot dogs, hamburgers and milkshake floats, cruised in vintage cars and sock-hopped to the tunes of DJ Doug.

Joan Hardwick, Morning Pointe resident, cruised around in a car such as the one she’s pictured in when she was younger. Hardwick said the event brought back a lot of memories.

“The very core of the programming at Morning Pointe are activities that allow our residents to embrace their fondest memories,” said Camie Entrekin, life enrichment director. “Our seniors always have a great time sharing their favorite life experiences with us.”

© 2017 farragutpress