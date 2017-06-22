Morning Pointe ’50s party
The seniors dined on hot dogs, hamburgers and milkshake floats, cruised in vintage cars and sock-hopped to the tunes of DJ Doug.
Joan Hardwick, Morning Pointe resident, cruised around in a car such as the one she’s pictured in when she was younger. Hardwick said the event brought back a lot of memories.
“The very core of the programming at Morning Pointe are activities that allow our residents to embrace their fondest memories,” said Camie Entrekin, life enrichment director. “Our seniors always have a great time sharing their favorite life experiences with us.”