Page, FHS rising senior golfer, invited to ‘Future Masters’

DOTHAN, Ala. --- Cam Page recently received an opportunity to play in the Press Thornton Future Masters Golf Tournament.



Page, a rising senior at Farragut High School and a member of the Admirals golf team, shot a combined two-round total of 152 and failed to make the cut for Saturday’s final round.



But he was pleased to get a chance to play in the event on the par-70 course at Dothan Country Club.



“I’m just happy for the opportunity and the experience,” said Page, who recently moved to Farragut from Florida with his family. “It’s been a little nerve-wracking, but it’s a chance to play with the best.”



The Future Masters is one of the top youth tournaments in the world. Some previous winners include Bubba Watson, Bob Tway, Ben Curtis, Larry Mize, Hubert Green, Jerry Pate, Mark Brooks and Shawn Micheel.



All went on to win major tournaments as professionals.

Page, who opened the tournament by shooting an 8-over 78 Thursday, June 22, and missed the cut by just two shots after carding a 74 on Friday, said that he enjoyed his week at the Dothan Country Club.



“The fairways were nice and the greens were pretty quick,” he said. “The course is definitely old-style.”



Page, a former baseball player, took up golf when he was 8 and the game has been a big part of his life for nearly a decade.



“I began playing golf when I was 8 years old and I always liked it,” said the 17-year old Page. “I have a lot of friends who play and they love it.



“I played baseball when I was 8 or 9.”



Golf is an addictive game and it can be humbling as the golfer is constantly attempting to play the course and not his opponents.



“You can always get better at it and you’ll never be perfect at it,” Page said. “Eighty percent of the game is all in your head. You’re always trying to beat your score on the course.”



As for what’s ahead for Page in golf beyond his FHS Admirals schedule, he said, “I’ll play TPC Sawgrass [in Florida] later this year.”



Since moving to the Volunteer State, “I’ve played some of the best courses in Tennessee,” Page said. “The courses here are definitely different. The layouts are definitely different than they are in Florida.



“The hillier ones have challenged me to play a little differently.”



Page hasn’t decided where he will play his college golf, but he hopes that sports will always be a big part of his life.



“I love golf and I’m hoping that someday I’ll be able to make a living with it,” he said.



Page seems to be happy in Farragut, but since leaving Florida he’s had a bit of a void in his life.



“I’ve always loved the beach,” he said. “You can’t go to the beach here.”



Like most high school students, Page enjoys being with his friends in his spare time.



“Hanging out with my friends is definitely big for me,” he said.