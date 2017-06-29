Two Blues uses a week for fun STEM learning

Central High School teacher Alex Peeden watches rising Farragut Intermediate School fourth-graders Houston Ramsey, left, and Nate Carr build a structure out of playing cards during the 2017 Two Blues Stem Camp at Farragut High School Monday, June 19.

Janelle McKinley, a HVA rising junior, was one of the high school students assisting with the camp.



“My teacher, Ms. [Teal] McInturff, was telling our algebra class about this and encouraged us to participate,” Janelle said. “I wanted to do it because I really like kids and I like to see them grow and be a part of their growing process.”



“I saw the information at school,” Alicia Soni, an FHS sophomore, said. “I’ve always been interested in these subjects, so I thought that if younger kids are interested as well, it would be cool to see the way they think and motivate them in these subjects.”



“This will be the fourth year in a row I’ve done this,” Daniel Mountain, a HVA graduate said about assisting. “Even though I’ve graduated, I thought it would be a good time to come back and teach the students about STEM.”



“I learned about periodic tables,” said Joannna Hanbee Lee, a third-grader from Farragut Intermediate School.



Natalie Sisk, an FHS teacher, said the students were taught about Lewis Dot structures.



“They plotted valance electrons and learned how elements lose and gain to make compounds,” Sisk said.



In another room, Molly Glenn and Reagan Harris, both Hardin Valley Elementary students, learned the basics of coding on a computer so they could code their own game.



