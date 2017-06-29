Strang Expo ‘fantastic’
The free event, which took place Wednesday, June 14, at Frank R. Strang Senior Center, featured 38 vendors, ranging from veterans’ services to home heath care.
“The Expo was fantastic,” said Lauren Monahan, Strang Center director, adding, “We expect a couple hundred [attendees].”
The center has hosted the Expo for five years.
“It seems to get better every year,” she said.
Monahan holds the event because “it serves so many of the seniors in the area and answers a lot of their questions,” she said.
The Mini Expo included area vendors such as hearing and bone health specialists, realtors, beauty vendors, hospitals and insurance companies. Attendees had an opportunity to meet professional caregivers, representatives from assisted living and home health care agencies, Knox County Veterans Services, Knox County Office on Aging and others.
One group represented was Little T Squares of Lenoir City.
“It’s such a healthy activity for seniors,” Maggie Burton, president of Little T Squares, said about square dancing. “Just because you have health problems doesn’t mean you can’t [square dance].”
“I always come [to the annual Expo] because it has something that might help me,” Betty McDow, a West Knoxville attendee, said.
“We knew the Expo was coming up,” Kansas City attendee Elaine Stansfield, who was visiting her in-laws in Knoxville, said. “We wanted to see what options are down the road and prepare for a rainy day.”
“Each table had a drawing
for a prize awarded that day,” Monahan said.
Vendors also provided gifts such as writing pens, tote bags and sweet treats.