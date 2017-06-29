BOMA approves MBL Park upgrades

Town of Farragut’s budget and a contract to renovate Mayor Bob Leonard Park off Watt Road topped action taken by Farragut Board of Mayor and Aldermen.



During its meeting Thursday, June 22, the Board voted unanimously to accept a bid from and approve a contract with Winesett-Hill to make renovations to Mayor Bob Leonard Park’s athletic fields and restrooms for $1,385,555.



“We received two bids,” Darryl Smith, Town engineer, said. Besides Winsett-Hill, he said the Town received a $2,206,336 bid from Creative Structures.



“The rectangular field No. 3 was constructed in 1990 and has received very limited renovations and improvements,” Smith said. “Conversion to a synthetic turf field will allow this field to be used year round.



“The upper restroom was constructed in 1991 and also has seen very limited improvements and does not meet ADA requirements,” he said. “It also is not large enough to handle the user load for all the fields in that area of the park.

“The new design includes separate dressing rooms, something that has been requested so that users coming from work for athletic league play can change clothes easily,” Smith said. He added an ADA parking lot also would be added.



The Town received a Local Parks and Recreation Fund grant for $500,000 that will go toward the project, he said.



On another note, the Board voted unanimously to approve the second reading of its budgets beginning July 1, 2017, and ending June 30, 2018. The budgets include the General Fund, State Street Aid Fund, Capital Investment Fund, Equipment Replacement Fund and Insurance Fund.



David Smoak, Town administrator, said the budgets must be approved before July 1, the start of the Town’s fiscal year.



“Planning for the upcoming FY2018 budget started in February 2017 with departments turning in their budget requests,” he said. “The BMA also had a strategic planning session in February that prioritized a number of initiatives that have been included in the proposed budget.



“The proposed General Fund budget for FY18 has anticipated a revenue of $10,568,820, compared to its budgeted amount of $10,056,362 in the current fiscal year.



“The Town has continued to see modest increases in its Sales Tax revenues, which make up approximately 57 percent of the overall revenue for the Town of Farragut,” Smoak said.



He added he also anticipates a 6.2 percent increase in Local Sales Tax revenues but a 17 percent reduction in Hall Income Tax revenues.



He said there were some modifications since the first reading.



They include an additional



hiring of another public works employee.



In other business, the Board approved unanimously:



• A special event request to hold Farragut Business Alliance’s Red, White & Blues Jam Saturday, July 8 at West End Center.



• A special event signage for the News Sentinel Open Golf Tournament.



• Appointing Aldermen Louise Povlin to Farragut Municipal Planning Commission.



