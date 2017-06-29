Get your flags ready, parade time is almost here

Raleigh Sims and Lila Miles enjoy the festivities during last years 29th Annual Independence Day Parade.

Among this year’s entries are Model A cars from Tennessee Valley Model A Club and other antique cars, Sons of Norway, dance troops, karate/marshal arts groups, lots of local businesses, Sugarwood Stingrays Swim Team, churches, local elected officials and candidates and perennial favorites, such as Andy of Mayberry Rerun Watchers Show and Mayfield Dairy with Maggie the Cow.



“We generally have 95 entries in the parade,” she said. “We estimate that means about 1,500 people are involved in the parade with the different floats, groups, etc., and another 7,000 to 10,000 watch the parade.



“If we have good weather this year, we will have a large spectator group,” Stuhl said. “Generally, when the parade falls in the middle of the week — Tuesday, Wednesday — we have more because it isn’t a long weekend.”



This year’s grand marshal will be WVLT-TV anchor Amanda Hara.



“Amanda has been honored with several Emmy awards and has many other accolades, including Best Reporter in Tennessee and Best News Anchor in Tennessee,” Stuhl said.



Starting off the parade for the second year, Fleet Feet of Sports again is hosting the 2nd Annual Farragut Freedom Run 1-Mile & 2-Mile race.



Katlyn Gagnier, Fleet Feet Sports marketing coordinator, said 175 participated last year.



“This flat and fast course is [U.S.A. Track & Field]-certified and perfect for all levels,” Stuhl said.



The race, which is for all age groups, begins 9 a.m., just before the parade, at Farragut Town Hall. Between 8:30 and 9:15 a.m. the roads closed for Freedom Run will be Municipal Center Drive and South Campbell Station Road from Kingston Pike to Brooklawn Boulevard.



The registration fee for adults is $25 before July 1 and $30 after that. The fee for children is $10 before July 1 and $15 after that date. Part of the proceeds will be donated to Smoky Mountain Service Dogs. Complete race details and online registration are available at fleetfeetknoxville.com/races/farragut-freedom-run.



Stuhl said during the parade, Kingston Pike — from Concord Road to Boring Road — will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to approximately noon, Tuesday, July 4.



Detours are:



North side: North Campbell Station Road to Grigsby Chapel Road to Smith Road to Kingston Pike (going west) or North Campbell Station Road to Parkside Drive to Lovell Road (going east).



South side: Concord Road to Turkey Creek Road to Virtue Road to Kingston Pike (going west) or Concord Road to Kingston Pike (going east).



The portion of Kingston Pike from Concord Road/West End Avenue to Campbell Station Road will be reopened approximately 15 minutes after the final parade participant has passed this intersection, Stuhl said. Kingston Pike will be fully reopened once all participants are safely off the road.



For more information about the parade or road closures, call the Parks & Leisure Services Department, 865-218-3375.















