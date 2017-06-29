Town committee members appointed

You may be surprised to learn that you don’t have to live within the Town of Farragut limits to serve on a town of Farragut committee — at least not all of them.



On Thursday, June 8, the board of Mayor and Aldermen met to re-elect returning members and make some new appointments.



For a few of the committees, members must live within the Town limits: Board of Zoning Appeals, Personnel Committee, School Liaison Committee [also known as Education Relations Committee] and Visual Resources Review Board.



Other committees only require two-thirds of the members to be Farragut resident: Arts Council, Beautification Committee, Economic Development Advisory Committee, Museum Advisory Board, Parks and Athletics Council, Plumbing, Gas and Mechanical and Stormwater Advisory Committee.



Applicants had already applied and included resumes and information about their experience. Some applied for more than one committee.

Town leaders had already poured over the submittals then gave their recommendations and a vote was taken.



Appointments: Arts Council: Beverly Hammond, Nancy Wentz, Pamela Ziegler, Sandy Garber, Mary Agnes Schaefer, Sandra Dean.



Beautification Committee: Marty Rodgers, Marie Leonard, Barbara Allman, Betty Scott, T.C. Williams, Holly Janney, Clare Ansink, Gerry Gennoe, Marianne McGill, Kathy Pierre, Cynthia Gallentine.



Board of Zoning Appeals: Jennifer Collins, Keith Alley, Ron Williams, Scott Meyer, Michael Wilson.



Economic Development Advisory Committee: Christine Horwege, Jeremiah Webb, Ashley Shaffer, Marianne McGill, Samuel French, Brandon Hackett, Pamela Milliken, William Britt, Ron Pinchok, Carson Scott.



Municipal Planning Commission: Rita Holladay, Ed St. Clair, Edwin Whiting, Rose Ann Kile, Ralph McGill, Betty Dick, Louise Povlin, Drew Carson, Noah Myers, Jack Coker.



Museum Committee: Jack Haines, Doris Henning, Loretta Bradley, Joyce Moran, Gordon Michaels, Libbie Haynes, Steve Stow, Carolyn Sinclair, Louis LaMarche, Carolyn Coker.



Parks and Athletics Council: Michaael Peters, Bob Brock,



Debbie Pinchok, Valerie DeBoe, Loretta Bradley, Claire Zachary, Augie DiGiovanni, Noel Poindexter, Margi Milburn, Grunau Kaitlyn.



Personnel Committee: Robert Voight, Jeffery Devlin,



Gary Schmitz, John Underwood, Jayne Perry, John Nehls.



Plumbing, Gas and Mechanical: Mark Lower, Ronald L. Jones, Chris L. Duncan, Nicholas Moskal, Wes Tankersley, Stephen Byrd, Gary Edsell.



School Liaison Committee: Tonny Carasso, Carla Werner, LeAnn Trotter, Alice Thornton, Kristen Pennycuff-Trent; Stormwater Committee: Robert Hill, Valerie McFall, Kenneth Hawkins, Ed Whiting, Valerie Elton, Violet Fredenberg, Jack Gibson;



Visual Resources Review Board: Brittany Moore, Kaivon Kiumarsi, Edwin Anderson, Marty Layman, Cynthia Hollyfield, Jeanie Stow, Randy Armstrong.



Some committees are still lacking a member or two, simply because not enough prospective members had



applied.



For more information, call the Town at 865-966-7057.



