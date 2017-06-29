presstalk 671-TALK

• I was walking around the Farragut High School football field and noticed the beautiful ospreys bringing in items for their nests. I’m guessing this means some new ospreys are on the way. I noticed in a recent farragutpress the comment by school officials about moving the nests in June. How about another idea? Why not build a platform on top of some of the lights for osprey nests? I’ve noticed other municipalities have done this, including the Alcoa Electric Department. How about Farragut High School and the Town of Farragut officials getting together to lead the way and allow interested residents the opportunity to provide financial contributions to cover the costs? What a great way to help these terrific birds and avoid any major damage to the school’s lights.

• Thank you to the neighborhoods in the Farragut community — Concord Hills, Fox Den, Sugarwood, View Harbor and Village Green — that support summer swim teams. We appreciate the sacrifice that you make for the children in our community to learn to swim, build friendships, develop sportsmanship and exercise during the summer months.



• The Farragut Post Office, both the building and the property, is looking like an abandoned piece of property. Both the building and the surrounding sidewalks should be pressure-washed. Bushes have weeds growing in and around — and actually the weeds are higher in places than the bushes themselves. The space between the sidewalks and the building are nothing but weeds. It is shameful that the Farragut Post Office



and property surrounding it is in this deplorable condition. It reflects on the Town of Farragut as well.



