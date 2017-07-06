Farragut celebrates ... July 4th

30th Annual parade kicks off Independence Day celebration

With patriotic eyeware are Gary Burchfield, in back, along with, from left, Stephanie Patterson, Reese Patterson, 10, Jackson Burchfield, 6, Shannon Burchfield and Logan Burchfield, 9.

Scores of parade entries made their annual trek down Lendon Welch Way from Farragut High School before turning west onto Kingston Pike around 9:30 a.m. Parade ended in “old Ingles” parking lot just past Boring Road. Grand Marshal was Amanda Hara, an award-winning news anchor at WVLT-TV. Preceding the parade was Second Annual Fleet Feet Freedom Run 1-Mile & 2-Mile races featuring 230 total entries.