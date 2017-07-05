FHS grad documenting wife’s 5k Irish journey

Nicholas “Nic” Cornett, a Farragut High School graduate, and wife, Jan Cornett, will travel to Dublin, Ireland, in August, where Jan will walk in the Dublin Rock ’n’ Roll Half Marathon 5k. Jan has been paralyzed since birth as a result of spina bifida but still walks 5ks.

“Everybody who knows her story knows she is very inspirational,” he added.



The couple’s paths crossed numerous ways and times before they got together and ultimately married.



Nic first met her when he was akvolunteer at Shangri-La Therapeutic Academy of Riding in Lenior City, where she was a rider, and met her again at a Girl Scout day camp, where he was an archery instructor and she was a camper.



“We were in the same high school youth group at church,” he said.



“I was actually good friends with his sister in high school but I didn’t know his name,” Jan said.



“We knew each other in college. We started talking on Facebook then we started dating right before Jan graduated from UT,” Nic said.



Jan graduated with a degree in therapeutic recreation.



“She enjoys working with kids with autism,” Nic said. “She is a rider and volunteer at STAR for kids and adults with disabilities.”



Meanwhile, Nic served in the U.S. Navy for two years.



After he returned from the military, the two married June 18, 2011.



Jan has been paralyzed since birth.



“I was born with spina bifida, where my spinal cord was exposed,” she said. “My back didn’t fully develop.



“[Jan] walks with braces on her legs, so she can walk; she just walks a little differently than everybody else because she uses different muscles than what we do,” Nic said. So, she can walk the 5k races.



“When you do a 5k, it’s considered running even if you’re walking, crawling, riding, anything. They say it’s running a race,” he added.



“She’s trying to do it faster than she’s ever done before, which is really hard to do. I encourage [her walking in races] because it’s kind of my fault she started doing 5ks anyway because I was doing marathons and half marathons, running 5ks, 8ks and 10ks.



“He started running marathons when he was stationed in Virginia,” Jan said. “I got excited and wanted to try one.”



She started racing in 2015 and has done seven races, Nic said.



“It was just a rush,” Jan added. “I completed it in about an hour-and-a-half. I felt good about it. I felt stronger and like I really accomplished something.”



To help benefit this documentary, contact Nic at nicholascornett9@gmail.com or visit their Kickstarter page, https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/890668634/documentary-how-to-make-an-athlete



