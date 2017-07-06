Daughters of the British Empire gather in Farragut

Members of the Centre Court Chapter, Daughters of the British Empire, meet once a month at a given member’s home. This gathering on Sunday, May 28, was in Farragut at the Glenn Abbey home of Chrissy Harris. From left are Irene Lenik, Lorna Pace, Lori Pegg, Judy Berry, Gillian Perkins, Wendy Ellis, Harris, Melanie DeWitt, Diane Jones and Deborah Saunders. Centre Court and Wimbledon are the two Knox County chapters — currently the only two in Tennessee.

Several of the women in Harris’s living room arrived in the United States after marrying an American serviceman and the majority have spent many years in the United States.



They raise money throughout the year with small events such as cookouts. “We raised $400 last night,” Gillian Perkins said about a cookout held at her neighborhood pool Saturday, May 27.



The biggest DBE event is a formal tea party held in December. This year the tea begins at 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 2, at St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Lenoir City. The event is popular and sells out well in advance — tickets are already on sale and can be purchased at http://dbeintennessee.com/wp/.



While tea and refreshments waited, they discussed how to raise money for their special cause: the Mountbatten House, an assisted living home for men and women in Texas.



“The resident count is 11 with 10 women and one man,” Diane Jones, Centre Court Chapter president, said. “Steps are being taken to increase marketing. The residents are enjoying coloring and donations of coloring books are welcome.”



In addition to Mountbatten House, the women also donate to local charities.



“Eighty percent goes to the home,” Jones said, “and 20 percent can go to a local charity. This past time [in December], we sent 20 percent to the Dollywood Foundation.”



Their mission was laid out in 1909 by the founder of the nationwide organization, Sarah Josephine Langstaff. Langstaff was a British national living in the United States who wanted to be sure elderly British people here had a place to live out their final days. Since she founded the first chapter, many others have sprung up across the country.



“We’re hoping to expand into Nashville,” Perkins said. “We went over a few weeks ago and met with the ladies.”



The women discussed entertainment for the big tea, including a possible appearance from Farragut High School’s Madrigal Singers.



In the meantime, members



are looking forward to a road



trip to the DBE Southern district organizers meeting at Hotel



Indigo in New Orleans in September, where they will be part of about 50 women from Southern states.



To find out more about local Daughters of the British Empire chapters, go to www.dbeintennessee.com.