Courtney one of five CAREacter ET honorees
Eddie Courtney, Farragut varsity football head coach, enjoys this Class 5A state championship ring ceremony moment Tuesday, March 21, with two of his top players from the 2016 season: running back/linebacker Cooper Hardin, left, and quarterback Adam Fulton.Eddie Courtney, Farragut High School varsity football head coach, is one of five individuals from around East Tennessee — all of whom have a connection to high school football — who will be receiving inaugural CAREacter Star East Tennessee Service Award.
Courtney has earned the Head Coach Award “based totally on his character” according to CAREacter founder David Moore, a retired veteran football coach and physical education teacher at Lenoir City High School,
Courtney’s award will be presented during a yet-to-be determined FHS home football game this fall — either a pre-game or halftime ceremony.
Other awardees are Winston Russell, Assistant Coach Award; Ken Buchannon, Officials Awards; Peggy Bratt, Volunteer Support Staff Award, and Gregg Bostick, Volunteer Support Staff Award.