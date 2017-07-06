Binder, Bachrach earn LAX honors

Two Farragut High School girls lacrosse players have earned national recognition following the 2017 FHS season.



Vanessa Binder has been selected to play in 2017 National Lacrosse Classic while being named a 2017 Brine National High School Lacrosse All-American.



The rising junior will represent the state of Tennessee at the National Lacrosse Classic Tuesday through Friday, July 18-21, in Richmond, Virginia, at River City Sportsplex.

Sidney Bachrach was chosen to play at the Under Armour Underclass Lacrosse Tournament Thursday through Sunday, June 29 through July 2, at Towson University in Baltimore.



This rising senior was selected to play on the 2018 Uncommitted Team following a tryout outside of Atlanta.



Bachrach was selected, based on her talents, to join 21 other girls representing the United States for the Uncommitted 2018 Showcase.



She also will represent the state of Tennessee at the National Lacrosse Classic in Richmond.



She is one of two girls to represent Tennessee for all uncommitted 2018-2021 players in girls division































