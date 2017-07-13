Farragut Museum’s Cherokee History Lecture in July

The Farragut Museum will host a Cherokee history lecture at 2 p.m., Sunday, July 23. Farragut native and longtime Farragut Museum volunteer Shirley Sizemore Hembree developed an interest in the history of Native Americans east of the Mississippi River while learning about her own Native American roots. Her lecture will begin with the first permanent English colony in America and end with the “Trail of Tears.”



The museum will open at 1 p.m. so visitors can enjoy museum tours and see the current panel exhibition from the Smithsonian, “Roots of Wisdom: Native Knowledge. Shared Science.” Light refreshments will be provided. The lecture, held in the Town Hall Board Room, is free and requires no registration.

Time is running out to view the exhibit, so the museum will offer special weekend hours for one final peek. The museum will be open from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Aug. 12, with a special craft for children. Last chance to view exhibition is from 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 27.



Housed in Farragut Town Hall, 11408 Municipal Center Drive, the museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and offers free admission. For more information, visit www.townoffarragut.org/museum, like Farragut Museum on Facebook or contact Historic Resources Coordinator Julia Barham at jbarham@townoffarragut.org or 966-7057.



