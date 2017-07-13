FHS band needs your help July 19
Drums Across the Smokies, sponsored by Drum Corps International, will perform starting at 7 p.m., Wednesday, July 19, at Farragut High School’s Bill Clabo Field. All concession proceeds will go straight to the band. General admission tickets are $15 or $12 if purchased in advance. Reserved tickets are $25 or $22 purchased in advance. Groups of 20 or more are $10 in advance. Tickets can be purchased in advance at http://www.dci.org or the day of when the ticket booth opens at 6 p.m.
Larry Murphy, Band Boosters president, said the band needs to repair some instruments and replace others — particularly some they have been using since the 1970s. The band normally buys used instruments, only buying new ones for the percussion section. Once a big payment is made in August for instruments purchased a couple of years ago, the band will only have about $3,000 in its account, and running the band costs about $200,000 each year [not counting $750 given to the band by Knox County Schools].
Connor Yeary, tuba player, is an upcoming senior and the only FHS student to participate in a 150-member audition-only drum and wind Drums Across America group this summer.
“My son tried out and made it last fall, said Paula Yeary. “One weekend a month, January through April, they spent a weekend in Nashville staying in a local middle school practicing and then they reported to camp in Smyrna [outside of Nashville] June 3.
“They spent three weeks marching and learning their
music and then there was a family day in late June in Smyrna and we were allowed to take our kids to dinner. That Monday they headed out on three buses and an 18-wheeler to tour across nine different states until
mid-August.”
Paula said concession sales at the event will definitely help.
To make a donation, contact Murphy at larrydmurphy5@gmail.com.