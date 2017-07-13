Baker begins service as Webb Middle School head

Earlier this year, Webb School of Knoxville announced the appointment of Valorie Baker as Webb Middle School head, replacing David Nelson, who is taking on a new leadership role at the school in coordinating its new strategic planning efforts.



Baker will begin her tenure this month.



Baker is former director of Auxiliary Programs at Palmer Trinity School in Miami, Florida. An accomplished independent school professional, she brings to Webb a wealth of experience in school leadership, counseling, college counseling, and academic advising.



She has worked previously at Louisville Collegiate School, Episcopal School of Jacksonville, The Bolles School, and Harpeth Hall.

Baker holds a bachelor’s degree in speech communications, with minors in art and business, from Eastern Kentucky University. She also completed her Master of Education in counseling psychology at the University of Louisville. Prior to moving into administration at independent schools, Baker was head volleyball coach at Wake Forest University.



“We are delighted that Valorie will be joining the Webb family,” said Webb School president Michael McBrien in an earlier communication to Webb families, “and we are confident that with her diverse and extensive background, she will bring new ideas, new insights, and a great passion to our Middle School program.”



Baker and her husband, Gene, have two daughters: Peyton, a rising sophomore at Southern Methodist University, and Kellyn, a rising freshman at the Patterson School of Accountancy at Ole Miss.



