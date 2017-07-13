Salon Biyóshi wins ‘People’s Choice’
Earning two national awards at NYC event
The salon at 10412 Kingston Pike won People’s Choice and first runner-up in the overall Cut and Color category after competing against 250 other hair salons across the country in L’Oréal Cut and Color Awards’ “total look, team, digital and live hair competition” held at the L’Oréal Academy in Greenwich Village, New York, June 25.
“It’s the oldest running competition in the world,” Brandon Harris, Salon Biyóshi co-owner with wife, Mary Harris, said. “We entered and out of the 250 salons who competed, we made the finals in the main category and we won People’s Choice.”
Entrants had an opportunity to invent a new cut, color and style trend for 2017 in six categories.
“This is global recognition,” Harris said. “I’m just so proud of our team and what this means for the beauty industry in East Tennessee.
“I’m so excited. This was actually a team effort,” he added. “Our own Biyóshi’s team worked incredibly hard over the past few months,” he said.
Salon Biyóshi’s team, led by cutter Mary Harris, also
consisted of Chelsie Waagme-ester, colorist; Taylor Norris, makeup; Brandon Harris, wardrobe, and Brian McQuain, photographer.
Competitors had to create a well-executed, inspirational and modern total look on a female or male model. That look included a color formula, cut and finish, which was evaluated in each award category. Entrants could enter in multiple categories of their choice with the same or different model.
Brandon said the teams were graded on difficulty of hairstyle, color and photo shoot, and that teams not only had to create a video but also recreate their looks for the stage.
Ted Baker, recognized for the TV show, “What Not to Wear,” was emcee. It was judged by top industry hair stylists and colorists such as L’Oréal Professionnel, Redken and Beverly Hills and Las Vegas salons.