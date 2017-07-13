business briefs

• Dani Hall, an engineer from Vaughn & Melton Consulting Engineers Inc., and Houston Daugherty, an engineer with Cannon & Cannon Inc., will serve on the 2017 board of American Council of Engineering Companies of Tennessee, whose membership includes more than 100 engineering firms across the state. Hall was named secretary of ACEC Tennessee’s board and Daugherty was named East Tennessee Chapter president for 2017-2018.

• Patriot Investment Management has been recognized for the second time in three years as a Financial Times 300 Top Registered Investment Advisor. The list recognizes top



independent RIA firms across the United States, with Patriot one of three in Tennessee.