presstalk 671-TALK

• I’ve been a resident of Farragut for over 20 years and I love my Town and all it has to offer. Farragut is a great place to call home. I’m calling to request help from our community for an upcoming event being sponsored by Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network. I have been a volunteer for TSPN for many years. I’ve witnessed, firsthand, the awesome job this organization is doing promoting suicide awareness throughout our state and locally, in our own community.

They work tirelessly and diligently bringing education, training and awareness about this tragic issue across the state. TSPN offers everything from state/local conferences, training sessions, educational projects, statewide and local advocacy events for the public. They were especially helpful with counseling, training and grief support in the recent tragedy that we experienced here in our community. I want to make residents aware that September is Suicide Awareness Month. TSPN is offering a variety of events for the public throughout the whole month. On Sept. 15, there is one very special event that we are asking for extra support from local residents and businesses. TSPN presents the first statewide T-shirt and social media campaign: “Speak Up – Save Lives.“ Please join TSPN to speak up against the silence and stigma surrounding suicide. Wear a T-shirt provided by TSPN or any purple and teal shirt, to represent suicide prevention awareness. This event will serve as a reminder that suicide is an issue we need to talk about. TSPN is asking for sponsors from local businesses and residents so more T-shirts can be purchased and distributed throughout our community. For more information on becoming a sponsor or learning more about this event or other upcoming events, go to tspn.org. Let’s make Farragut a proud sponsor for this event.



• I have recently become a member and working out at the Davis, formerly Farragut Family, YMCA on Northshore Drive. First, I would like to say it is a lovely facility. They have wonderful programs and the people who work there are so nice. My question is: if you are going to the YMCA to work out and you have the ability to make it through an entire Silver Sneakers class, which believe me is quite a workout, or spend an hour or so using a variety of machines for your cardio workout or to strengthen, stretch, build core muscles and so forth — why are you parking in the handicapped spots? You can spend an hour doing some fairly intense and hard activities and exercises inside the Y, why can’t you walk to your car? Those need to be reserved for people who cannot maneuver, who cannot walk, have severe breathing difficulties. Come on people, think about it.



