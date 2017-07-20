Three more chances to join the fun at Pinnacle’s ‘Fit Summer Series’

Kris Evans with Blue Ridge Yoga leads a class of Yin Yoga on the drive between Panera Bread and Fleming's Steakhouse. The class is the first of four in the Fit Summer Series sponsored by The Pinnacle at Turkey Creek. Classes are free and start at 9 a.m.

“We were doing a style of yoga that was designed to train the body to be able to sit longer through meditation,” Evans said. “It works specifically with stretching the connective tissue, ligaments and joints. Practice moves at a slower pace. The muscles remain soft and poses or asanas are held longer, anywhere from three to five minutes, allowing the body to take its time to gradually release and lengthen these connective tissues — great practice for those already leading an active lifestyle and in addition to the many other styles of yoga.”



“I was there with my daughter, Cobi,” Kelly Hughs said. “She is 15 and about to turn 16, and she really enjoyed it and said that it gave her a lot of energy and she would like to go again. I felt it was really good, easy with



areas of challenge. Kris is a very good instructor. I’ve done yoga my whole life and what I liked was that we didn’t have to open our eyes and break our silence.



“It’s a very gentle form of yoga, but very effective,” she added. “It’s a great opportunity I think especially with young girls and boys in that age bracket where they’re becoming independent of their relationship with their mother or father. It gives an opportunity for mothers and daughters or fathers and sons to come together and do something together. It’s very good for their spirit.”



Three more classes are on the schedule: Wednesday, July 26: “Circuit Cardio with Kim” of Kim Day Training; Saturday, Aug. 12: “Dance Fitness with Jessica,” with Jessica Bass, and Wednesday, Aug. 23: “Yoga Flow with Kris” of Blue Ridge Yoga. All classes are free and begin at 9 a.m. in the drive between Panera and Fleming’s Steakhouse. Participants are encouraged to bring their own mats.



