Farragut Lions meet to discuss upcoming events

Members of Farragut Lions Club discuss fundraising at the Tuesday, July 11, meeting at Mimi’s Café in Turkey Creek. The club meets on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at Mimi’s and invite visitors and new members.

These Lions are laser-focused on one thing: vision. The members discussed how to continue raising money for free eye exams and health screenings, free glasses and the shipment of used glasses overseas. The annual



dues of $80 per individual and $135 per couple cover administrative costs, but the club is always looking for inspiration about how to raise money for glasses and screenings.



They raise money with events such as garage sales, an annual hole-in-one golf tournament, the Belk Charity Sale, a spring trip to Keeneland horse-racing track in Lexington, Kentucky, the upcoming barbecue dinner at Texas Roadhouse [where guests will get a generous meal for $10 and $6 will go straight to the club] and with the Second Annual Charity Car Show at First Baptist Concord Oct. 7.



The Farragut Lion’s Club chapter is one of 10 in the East Tennessee area.



“Our slogan is ‘Where there’s a need, there’s a Lion,’” Nitz said.



“All the profits from our fundraising, 100 percent, goes to charities to buy the glasses, do Kidsight screenings for 1-to-5-year-olds, ‘Gatlinburg for Glasses’ where we partnered with another club using a grant



from the parent Lion’s Club International, diabetes screenings and other projects,” past president Ed Mee said.



“The district governor of Lions Club, Paulette Bailey, got the grant of $10,000 and we participated with her and gave $100 shopping sprees to people in need to buy food and medicine at Walmart,” Mee added.



“People who are diabetic and can’t read the side of the box, when they get glasses, they can help take care of themselves,” Crutchfield said.



“Our club supports the mobile vision van in conjunction with other clubs,” Crawford said. “Normally, the third Wednesday of every month folks come to the Fountain City Lions Club building. The word ‘van’ is a misnomer. It’s a 45-foot trailer that stays in Fountain City. This past year we gave out more than 800 pairs of glasses.”



The 800 pairs included 95 that were made for Gatlinburg residents after the devastating late November fire.



For many years, the club has operated one of the largest vision assistance programs in Knox County, Crutchfield said.



“Last year 668 individuals received assistance and the majority were of working age,” Crawford said. “We provide free vision screenings to 11 preschools in conjunction with Vanderbilt. Last year we screened more than 340 preschoolers and 22 were referred as result of positive findings.”



The July 25 meeting will feature speaker Tom Baker, local author of “One Dog’s Faith.” Baker will talk about getting relief from stress and worry.



“We welcome new members and visitors,” Nitz said. For more information, go to http://farragut.tnlions.org/.



