Farragut students make the grade

• Reeda Gul Shakir of Farragut was awarded a Bachelor of Science degree in biology Magna Cum Laude during the University of the South 2017 commencement ceremonies. Shakir is the child of Mussarat & Jawed Shakir.



• More than 450 Lincoln Memorial University undergraduate students earned a place on the Dean’s List for the Spring semester of 2017. To be placed on the Dean’s List, the student must be a full-time undergraduate and have a 3.5 grade-point average for the semester. The following Farragut students were honored: Tina Vinsant, a nursing major; Kayla Hartman, a nursing major; Kasey Pack, a nursing major; Lesli Wright, a nursing major, and Ethan Elliott of Knoxville, an exersice science major.

• Samford University releases dean’s lists after the close of the fall and spring semesters each academic year. To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must have earned a minimum 3.5 grade-point average out of a possible 4.0 while attempting at least 12 credit hours of coursework. Dean’s List is the highest academic recognition given by the school at the end of each semester. Farragut honorees include Catherine M. Doerger, Colby G. Kuhn, Jane A. Foncea, Jacob A. Foncea, Kaci M. Deakins and Jordan L. Kirchner.



• The following students earned the distinction of Dean’s List at the Georgia Institute of Technology for spring 2017. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have a 3.0 or higher academic average for the semester: Elizabeth Ham and Ryan Jacobs of Farragut.



