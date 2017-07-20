1000 Degrees Neapolitan Pizza opens in T-Creek
Patel, franchise owner, held his store’s grand opening at its new location, 11071 Parkside Drive, between Noodles & Company and Watchdog Surveillance and Spy Gear, Thursday, July 6.
“I love pizza. It’s my favorite food. I always wanted to be in the food business and 1000 Degrees Neapolitan Pizza is something I’ve not seen elsewhere in a casual, fast-food place,” Patel said. “Here, you walk in and have your pizza in less than five minutes. We cook our pizzas at 1000 degrees so it really cooks fast.”
Customers can choose from its classic signature pizzas or build their own with unlimited toppings, he added. The toppings are out front where customers can pick them easily; they can choose a 10-inch or 14-inch dough and watch as the pizza is being made.
What makes his pizzas Neapolitan? “It’s the flour,” Patel said. “I use 00 Neapolitan-style flour. It’s the finest flour that is available.”
The process he uses to make the dough also makes a Neapolitan pizza. While the cooking is done quickly, he said the process to get the dough ready is not.
“We offer Roman style, which is thicker, and a regular thin crust,” Patel said.
Along with pizzas, 1000 Degrees Neapolitan Pizza carries salads, wings and cheesy bread.
The franchise, which is based out of New Jersey, is the 40th store nationwide but the only one in Tennessee, he said.
Patel chose to locate in Turkey Creek because “this was a hot spot, a lot of restaurants and people,” he said. “This is the nicest spot of Knoxville.”
Patel, who previously lived in Athens and also owns Riverside Supermarket in Ten Mile, has moved to Knox County to focus on this store.
Patel’s location is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday through Thursday, and from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday.
For more information, visit http://www.1000degreespizza.com